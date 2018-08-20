Zamzam that transformed Makkah’s arid landscape

MARIB, Yemen: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) held the closing ceremony of the second session of its fifth and sixth phases of the rehabilitation project of child soldiers in Yemen.

The center celebrated the rehabilitation of 27 children who were recruited by Houthi militias in Yemen from different cities across the war-torn nation.

The child soldiers presented works of creativity in segments during the ceremony. Their presentations reflected how much they have changed during the process of rehabilitation, which lasted for an entire month.

An exhibition also showed pictures of the social and psychological process they underwent to return to their normal lives, which would facilitate their integration back into the society.

Marib’s deputy governor, Abed Rabbu Muftah, said the only place these children belong to is schools, as he thanked KSRelief for this humanitarian project, which aims to psychologically and educationally rehabilitate recruited and war-affected children in Yemen.

Original Article