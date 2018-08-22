Yemeni army continues to push Houthi militia back

JEDDAH: Yemeni troops have attacked members of the Houthi militia in the Malajem front in Al-Baydha in central Yemen, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

According to a Yemeni military source fierce battles took place at al-Baydha junction – at least 14 Houthi fighters were killed.

The spokesman added that the Yemeni army and Arab coalition continue in the push to liberate the Al-Malajem region, and have already advanced 60 kilometers.

Meanwhile the Yemeni National Army’s Orouba Brigade has also stormed the Maran region, the Houthi stronghold in Saada, in an attack from all sides.

The Houthis had suffered heavy casualties, as they were pushed back.

The brigade liberated Wadi Khalb, Umm Naiyrah, Ghareb Umm Saruf, Jabal Tayban, Aqba al-Zahir and Aqaba al-Kharban at Maran.

Original Article