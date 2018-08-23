Gaza running out of fuel, medicine — UN

MINA: The Arab coalition said on Thursday it had foiled an attack by Houthi militants using speed boats full of explosives to target commercial vessels.

Col. Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the alliance, said its forces managed to thwart the boat, which was launched from the shore near the port of Hodeidah.

“The coalition’s forces have taken the necessary measures to protect merchant ships of the alliance,” Al-Maliki said

He said the militia and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards continue to threaten international shipping routes and global trade and that protecting the Bab Al-Mandeb strait is an international responsibility.

Original Article