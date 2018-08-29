Egypt says 20 militants killed in Sinai, Western Desert

JEDDAH: The Arab coalition on Wednesday issued a firm response to a UN report on Yemen that made a series of accusations against the alliance.

In a strongly worded statement, the coalition supporting forces loyal to the internationally recognized government, rejected the claim that it did not provide information requested by the UN.

The coalition dismissed as “false” and “inaccurate” claims in the report that its forces were obstructing humanitarian access to civilians in the country.

The statement said the report, which was published on Tuesday, disregarded the humanitarian role played by the coalition countries in Yemen, including recent donations from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait amounting to $1.8 billion.

The coalition also accused the panel of experts who drafted the report of bias and ignoring the fact that the conflict started after the Houthi militia seized control of the capital Sanaa in a “coup” in 2014.

The statement said the report ignored the role played by Iran in supporting the Houthis.

