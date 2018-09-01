Saada raid in Yemen was based on intelligence reports – JIAT

JEDDAH: Spokesperson for the Arab Coalition's Joint Incident Assessment Team (JIAT), Mansour Al-Mansour, said the raid Saada province earlier this month was carried out based on intelligence reports that Houthi leaders were present in the area.

The JIAT’s investigation into the attack on a bus examined the flights on the day and video footage of the aircraft that carried out the raid, he added.

The International Committee for the Red Cross said at least 29 children were killed and dozens more injured when the bus was hit in Dahyan area in Saada province on Aug 9 .

Al-Mansour said that coalition intelligence sources reported that the bus was transporting armed Houthi elements and the raid on Dahyan included several militia training camps belonging to the Iranian-backed terrorist group.

