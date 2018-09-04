Officials say at least 30 African migrants drown near Yemen

Iraq lawmakers agree to delay next meeting and speaker’s election to mid-September

BAGHDAD: Iraqi lawmakers agreed on Tuesday to delay their next meeting, where they are expected to elect a speaker of parliament, to September 15, state TV reported.

Parliament held its first session since May’s national election on Monday but failed to elect a speaker, what should have been the first step toward forming a new government.

The temporary leader of the assembly said on Monday it would remain in session until Tuesday, but failing to reach a quorum on Tuesday, lawmakers agreed to resume the session on September 15.

Original Article