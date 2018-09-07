Saudi efforts to improve education system showcased

JEDDAH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), met with the vice chairman of the Saudi-French Parliamentary Friendship Committee, Fabien Gouttefarde, at the National Assembly headquarters in Paris.

Al-Rabeeah briefed Gouttefarde on Saudi humanitarian and aid efforts, represented by KSRelief, around the world and especially in Yemen.

He also met with French Sen. Nathalie Goulet, vice chairman of the French-Gulf Friendship Committee. They discussed humanitarian and relief issues, and ways to enhance cooperation in this regard.

