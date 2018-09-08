Yemen govt delegation to leave Geneva as talks falter

GENEVA: Yemeni government representatives who had flown to Geneva to take part in long-awaited UN-sponsored peace talks will return home on Saturday after the Houthis failed to show up, a delegate said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the government representative said the delegation had decided to return home after the talks were put on hold for three days.

The Houthi militia delegation had declined to attend until the United Nations met several demands including providing guarantees it would be able to return to the Yemeni capital Sanaa afterwards.

Original Article