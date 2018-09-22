Kuwait, Bahrain congratulate Saudi Arabia on National Day

JEDDAH: A number of Houthi militiamen were killed on Friday morning by an airstrike by the Arab coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government, a field source said.

The airstrike targeted their vehicle in Al-Malgam district of Yemen’s central Al-Bayda province, destroying the vehicle and killing all the militiamen inside it. Meanwhile, several coalition airstrikes hit a Houthi camp north of Yemen’s capital Sanaa.

Since November, the Houthis have launched several ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabia that were intercepted by anti-aircraft defenses.

