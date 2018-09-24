Marib governor receives Saudi education committee

The Yemeni government condemned continued assassinations after gunmen shot dead an education ministry official at the southern port city of Aden on Sunday.

The government released a statement, quoted by the official news agency, condemning repeated crimes and assassinations in the temporary capital of Aden.

Masked gunmen assassinated Ramzi Sagheer, Director of a private school and a member of the education department in Aden province.

Assailants targeted Ramzi with a barrage of bullets fired from silenced weapons while he was leaving his own private school in Mansourah district of Aden.

Ramzi participated in many campaigns about the importance of teaching women in Yemen.

The statement said that investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi arrived in New York on Thursday evening to attend the at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly that will begin tomorrow, Sept. 25.

Hadi is expected to deliver a speech on the current situation in Yemen and the country’s future challenges.

The Yemeni army has been carrying out large sweep operation against the Houthi militia in Al-Bayda and Hodeidah where the army has reported major advances this week.

