Turkey orders 61 soldiers detained for suspected Gulen links — media

The governor of Marib in Yemen received on Sunday the Saudi education committee of the Ministry of Education and a representative from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid And Relief Centre.

Educational needs were discussed in various aspects as well as what Saudi Arabia could provide to support the education sector in the province through King Salman Center.

During the meeting, needs of classrooms, curricula, training, rehabilitation, laboratories, school supplies were also discussed and other needs that would help to improve the educational process and meet the challenges.

During the visit, the Saudi education committee toured several schools in the area.

