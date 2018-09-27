UN General Assembly Day 2: Yemeni president thanks Saudi Arabia, Lebanon slams West's double standards

UN, New York: The UN General Assembly General Debate continued into a second day on Wednesday. Highlights included Yemen and Lebanon's addresses.

YEMENI PRESIDENT ABDRABUH MANSOUR HADI

Yemen's president Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi Mansour used his UN General Assembly on Wednesday address to heap praise on Saudi Arabia for its support of his country during the ongoing civil war.

Speaking on Wednesday, Hadi said: “I want to thank Saudi Arabia — its king, its government and its people — for its continued humanitarian contribution in Yemen. It has taken a leading role in offering relief and the reconstruction of our country.

“The efforts are starting to be felt by Yemenis all over the liberated areas,” he added.

Hadi slammed Iran for its “blatant intervention” in Yemen, accusing it of continually supplying weaponry, missiles and financial support for the Houthi militia.

He said that Saudi Arabian assistance had helped lessen the effects of Yemen’s economic crisis, brought on by disruption brought about by the Iranian-backed Houthis, but called on the support of the international community to stop Iranian interference in Yemen and its financing of terrorism.

Hadi said: “We are not advocates of war. We support peace, harmony and stability in Yemen, but this will not happen by cajoling these gangsters, like some member states do.”

LEBANESE PRESIDENT MICHEL AOUN

Meanwhile, Lebanon's president Michel Aoun used his address to berate the UN Security Council for its "ineffectiveness" due to the misuse of the veto right by some member states, accusing the international community of a double standard when dealing with the Middle East.

"Unfortunately, international political approaches to the Middle East still lack justice and there are double standards in this regard. The Palestinian question is an example of that," he said.

Aoun played up his country's role in mitigating the effect of conflicts around its territory and its efforts to combat terrorism in the region. Aoun also said Lebanon was committed to a "safe return" for the 1.5 million Syrian refugees in the country "without delay."

