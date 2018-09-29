Kuwait condemns Israel’s violations, calls for Syrian, Yemeni crises’ end

NEW YORK: Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, addressing an Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Ministerial Meeting in New York. — KUNA KUWAIT: Kuwait condemned Israel’s relentless violations of UN resolutions and international law related to the Palestinian cause, called for political solutions to Syrian and Yemeni crises and urged an end to ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar. Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, in his address to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Ministerial Meeting in New York, said Israel has been violating every international law and convention, including the UN charter and resolutions of UN General Assembly (UNGA) and Security Council related to Palestinian cause. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, in the meeting held on sidelines of UNGA 73 Session, urged the international community to live up to its responsibilities to counter Israel’s “illegal an..

KUWAIT: Kuwait condemned Israel’s relentless violations of UN resolutions and international law related to the Palestinian cause, called for political solutions to Syrian and Yemeni crises and urged an end to ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar. Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, in his address to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Ministerial Meeting in New York, said Israel has been violating every international law and convention, including the UN charter and resolutions of UN General Assembly (UNGA) and Security Council related to Palestinian cause.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, in the meeting held on sidelines of UNGA 73 Session, urged the international community to live up to its responsibilities to counter Israel’s “illegal and inhumane” practices. The UNSC, he added, should stop Israeli “aggression and massacres” against the unarmed people of Palestine. Kuwait, a non-permanent member in the UNSC, coordinated with Palestine and tabled a draft resolution last June to provide international protection for the Palestinian people. “But the Security Council did not approve it,” he added.

However, added Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, the collective efforts among Arab and Muslim countries resulted in the UNGA’s approval of the draft resolution. On Syria, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled urged the UN, the Security Council and Syria’s political parties to double their efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict, which has entered its eighth year, in line with UNSC resolution 2554 and the 2012 Geneva Communique in order to honor the aspirations of the Syrian people.

Kuwait, he added, has sponsored the UNSC resolution 2401 that called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, safe evacuation for the wounded and delivery of aid for those in need. He reassured Kuwait’s full support to Staffan de Mistura, the UN Security General’s special envoy to Syria.

GCC initiative

Meanwhile, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled extended full backing to the legitimate government in Yemen as well as the political solution that was based on the GCC initiative and its implementation mechanism, UNSC resolution 2216 and outcome of the national dialogue. Kuwait had recently provided USD 250 million to UN agencies, international government and non-government organizations to provide humanitarian assistance to the Yemeni people, he said.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled also supported endeavors of UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths to resume negotiations between the warring parties. On the other hand, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled called for a swift halt to the ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar, and said international humanitarian organizations should have greater access to the Rohingya. He said Kuwait had facilitated a visit for the UNSC ambassadors to Bangladesh and Myanmar last May to have a first-hand account of ordeal of Rohingya.

He commended the government of Bangladesh for hosting the Rohingya refugees and urged Myanmar to grant the Rohingya full citizenship and allow their return. The Kuwait delegation to the OIC meeting included Assistant Foreign Minister for the Minister’s office Ambassador Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s permanent representative to the UN Mansour Al-Otaibi and Assistant Foreign Minister for international organizations Nasser Al-Hayyen.

Other meetings

Sheikh Sabah Khaled said the UNGA event had witnessed meetings at the levels of the GCC, the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, the G-77 for Asian Dialogue, in addition to many bilateral-level meetings for boosting states’ ties and discussing regional and international affairs. He noted Kuwait’s particular interest with respect of its participation in the UN Security Council session on nuclear arms — which was presided by the US President Donald Trump. Kuwait remains a member of the UNSC.

At another UNSC session, chaired by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Kuwait addressed the conferees on necessity of the council member states’ unity with respect of this crucial issue. Moreover, Kuwait has taken part in a ministerial meeting on difficulties facing the funding for UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, he said, noting that Kuwait declared USD 42 million worth of aid to the agency — thus bringing the total aid provided by the country to the organization this year to 50 million. – KUNA

