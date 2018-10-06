Saudi Arabia highlights its efforts in crime, drug control at UN meeting

JEDDAH: A woman was killed and many people injured on Friday after the Houthi militia attacked the Bani Jaber camp for the displaced in Al-Khokha, Hodeidah governorate.

Three missiles launched by Houthi militias hit the camp which is run by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), killing one woman and injuring many people who were staying at the camp.

KSRelief condemned the attack, describing it as “a heinous crime” that did not respect the principles of human rights and international humanitarian law.

The center called on the UN and its organizations to strongly condemn the attack, which disregarded international principles and human rights. The militias have also repeatedly stolen humanitarian and relief aid provided by the center and hindered access to people most in need.

The center also urged the UN to assume its humanitarian and social responsibility against Houthis crimes that have ravaged the country.

UN special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths said on Thursday that, by November, the UN hopes to resume consultations between the Iranian-backed Houthis and the internationally-recognized government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the West.

The first attempt in three years at talks collapsed a month ago after the Houthis failed to turn up.

