Houthis target fleeing family with mortar shells in Yemen’s Hodeidah

DUBAI: Houthi militants fired mortars at a family as they fled their home in Durahmi, south of Yemen’s Hodeidah province, Saudi state-news channel Al-Ekhbariya reported.

A statement issued by the government-backed Amaliqa Brigades said all five members of the family were injured when Houthis shelled them as they tried to escape towards Al-Khokha.

The incident comes a day after the militia targeted a KSRelief camp for displaced people in Al-Khokha, killing a woman and injuring a large number of civilians.

Elsewhere, Houthis attacked and detained dozens of young people protesting against plunging living standards and rising prices.

At least 55 students, 18 of them women, were arrested during the protests near Sanaa University.

