Tajikistan is the second-biggest recipient of KSRelief aid, says Al-Rabeeah

JEDDAH: The general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) reviewed his organization’s projects in Tajikistan.

Saudi Arabia has always provided assistance and relief to all peoples and countries in need, without any discrimination, said Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah.

KSRelief, since its establishment in 2015, has implemented 469 projects in 42 countries worldwide, he added. Tajikistan is the second-biggest recipient of KSRelief aid after Yemen, he said.

The center has helped people affected by earthquakes and floods in Tajikistan, and cooperated with the Tajik Red Crescent and other bodies to implement several important projects, Al-Rabeeah added.

KSRelief gave the country 50 tons of dates as a gift from the Saudi government, and is donating state-of-the-art equipment to the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense in Tajikistan, he said.

Al-Rabeeah stressed the Kingdom’s concern regarding humanitarian crises worldwide. KSRelief signed a $2 million deal to help provide health care for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, and has visited camps there to inspect humanitarian projects and study refugees’ needs.

Saudi Arabia receives Yemeni, Syrian and Rohingya refugees, who are “provided with all facilities, like free health care and free education,” said Al-Rabeeah.

KSRelief also signed a deal to provide educational services to student refugees in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur.

Maharati Biyadi project

The center recently concluded the Maharati Biyadi project to improve the livelihoods of orphans and family members affected in Yemen’s capital Aden.

For three months the project aimed to prepare and qualify 250 orphaned young male and female Yemenis in Aden, Hadramout and Shabwa governorates.

The project also aimed to provide them with basic vocational skills in the fields of sewing, embroidery, hairdressing, mobile maintenance, electrical installations, photography and video editing, carpentry, beekeeping and henna engraving.

The project was launched in July 2018 and has witnessed an improvement in the knowledge and skills gained by the participants through youth capacity-building courses.

