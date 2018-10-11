King Salman center implements projects in Syria, Yemen

DiplomaticQuarter: German envoy says international cooperation is key to progress

RIYADH: German Charge d’Affaires Hans-Christian von Reibnitz highlighted the importance of cooperation between nations if they are to develop and progress, during a special celebration of his country’s National Day at its embassy in Riyadh.

Guests at the colorful event, hosted by the envoy and his wife Ina at the ambassador’s residence in the Diplomatic Quarter, included Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar and more than 700 dignitaries, businesspeople, academics and artists, along with representatives of the German community and Saudi civil society. Together, they celebrated another year of vibrant Saudi-German relations.

In his opening speech, the charge d’affaires reminded the audience of the historical importance of Oct. 3, 1990, the day that brought about the peaceful reunification of Germany with the support of the country’s neighbors in Europe and beyond.

“100 years after the end of World War I we are proud to have been able to build a stable democracy based on a vibrant, educated civil society and a solid economy,” he added.

Von Reibnitz then quoted the lesson that German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he had drawn from the German reunification, that “true progress can never take place by going it alone. We are and will remain dependent on one another,” and linked this idea to Saudi-German relations.

“Today we are happy that we will be able to go the way to progress together again,” said the diplomat. “Saudi Arabia plays an immensely important role for peace and stability in the region and the world. Considering our own role in Europe and the world, improving our ties with Saudi Arabia will serve the interests of both our nations and people.”

He also underlined the importance of connections between people in building a lasting friendship between the two countries, thanking the Saudi and German guests “for being innovative architects and restless builders of our bilateral relations.”

