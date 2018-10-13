KSRelief chief attends meeting to confront natural disasters

JEDDAH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief), participated on Friday in the second tripartite meeting held in Geneva to follow up on joint efforts to confront natural disasters and crises.

The meeting was attended by the secretary-general of the International Civil Defence Organisation, Dr. Vladimir Kuvshinov, and the director general of the Saudi Civil Defense, Lt. Gen. Suleiman bin Abdullah Al-Amro.

Al-Rabeeah stressed the importance of the meeting in enhancing cooperation between KSRelief and the member states of the International Civil Defence Organisation, and the need to train and equip the Yemeni Civil Defense.

KSRelief has implemented relief projects in 42 countries, particularly Yemen, he said. One of the programs in Yemen involves efforts by Saudi and international experts “to remove mines randomly planted by Houthi militias, especially in the governorates of Marib, Aden, Sanaa and Taiz,” he added.

“The project also aims to help the Yemeni people overcome the humanitarian tragedies caused by the spread of mines.”

Also on Friday, KSRelief distributed hot meals to displaced people in Syria, and organized vocational training courses for poor families in Yemen’s Shabwa governorate.

The project in Shabwa aims to train 100 people from poor families in four vocations: Hairdressing, sewing, making pastries and sweets, and making perfume.

Earlier this week, KSRelief inaugurated a new building of the Republican Education Center of the Emergency and Civil Defense in the Tajik capital Dushanbe.

KSRelief inaugurated several other projects in Tajikistan, alleviating the great economic and humanitarian losses caused by heavy rainfall and melting snow, Al-Rabeeah said.

