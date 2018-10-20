Arab and Muslim nations, organizations commend Saudi Arabia’s decrees on Khashoggi case

JEDDAH: Gulf Arab allies have backed the royal decrees issued Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Saturday involving the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

UAE

The UAE on Saturday backed Saudi Arabia’s statements, the official news agency WAM said.

The Gulf Arab state “commends directives and decisions of Saudi King Salman on the issue of Kashoggi,” WAM said on Twitter.

The announcement also said that Saudi Arabia and its leadership is a state of institutions based on justice and equity.

Egypt

Egypt praised what it called the "decisive" and "brave" actions taken by the king.

"Egypt sees that the brave and decisive decisions and actions taken by the Saudi King over this matter align with his majesty's approach that respects the principles of law and applications of effective justice," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It also offered its condolences to Khashoggi's family and said it was confident the investigation would reveal the truth.

Bahrain

Bahrain praised decisions made by the Saudi king to establish justice, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.

“Saudi Arabia will remain a state of justice, values and principles,” an official statement quote by the channel said.

Palestine

Palestine commended King Salman's decisions to affirm justice and fairness.

Yemen

Yemen on Saturday praised decisions made by King Salman in relation to Khashoggi's death , according to the legitimate government’s state news agency.

Djibouti

Djibouti praised King Salman's decisions and said they are proof that Saudi Arabia is a nation of values, principles, and justice.

Arab and Muslim Organizations

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday praised the Kingdom's transparency and its emphasis on the implementation of justice.

Saudi Arabia’s highest religious body, the Council of Senior Scholars, on Saturday said the king’s decisions on the death of Khashoggi “achieve justice and equality in accordance with Islamic law”, according to a statement on state news agency SPA.

