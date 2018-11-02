Ithra prize puts Saudi artists in the frame

JEDDAH: Forces from the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen have launched an attack on military targets at rebel-held Al-Dailami air base.

“This operation includes targeting of ballistic-missile launch and storage locations, UAV ground stations, bomb-making and assembly workshops and their support locations in Al-Dailami air base in Sanaa,” said the coalition’s official spokesman, Col. Turki Al-Malki.

He added the operation followed an intelligence operation and monitoring of the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia’s activities, with the aim of destroying and neutralizing the threats they pose to regional and international security. All possible precautionary measures were taken and the mission was carried out in accordance with International Humanitarian Law, its Customary Rules, and the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition Rules of Engagement, he said.

Al-Malki added that Sana’a International Airport remains open to UN and relief-aid air traffic.

