Saudi Air Defense Forces intercept ballistic missile launched by Houthi militia toward Najran

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia from within Yemen territory toward Najran, Arab Coalition Spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

The missile was intercepted at 06.17am and was launched from Saada, Yemen, toward the Saudi Arabian city of Najran.

Col. Al-Maliki added that the missile was launched toward the southwestern city of Najran and aimed to target civilian and populated areas.

