King Salman Humanitarian Aid Center distributes relief items in Yemen

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Sunday distributed 500 cartons of dates in Sihout directorate in Yemen’s Al-Maha governorate.

The center also distributed food and other aid items among people hit by Cyclone Luban in Al-Gheta directorate on Saturday.

Recently, the center organized a special outing for former child soldiers who were forcibly recruited by the Houthi militias in Yemen.

“The center sponsored a cultural field trip for 27 former child soldiers, who visited local historical sites and several farms in the Marib,” the center said. The trip also included sports competitions, it added.

KSRelief aims to help at least 2,000 former child soldiers, along with children who have lost a parent or were seriously injured by land mines, to reintegrate successfully into their families, schools and communities.

