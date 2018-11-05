Saudi Arabia's aid agency role highlighted in Geneva

JEDDAH: The assistant supervisor general of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) for Planning and Development Affairs, Dr. Aqeel bin Jamaan Al-Ghamdi, represented Saudi Arabia in Geneva at a meeting of the senior donors group in support of the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) for the third quarter of 2018.

Al-Ghamdi highlighted the Kingdom’s leading roles in humanitarian and relief works, represented by KSRelief, which is linked to the UN and international organizations with multiple humanitarian partnerships including OCHA.

KSRelief is continuously working to help Syrian and Yemeni civilians affected by civil wars in their respective countries. The center has initiated several humanitarian projects to help Syrians and Yemenis.

KSRelief provided 50,000 Syrian children in 500 schools with bags containing school supplies and stationery.

It also provided training courses for 525 male and female teachers and administrative staff.

