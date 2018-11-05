Yemen’s army liberates villages east of Hodeidah city

DUBAI: The Arab coalition-backed Amaliqa brigades defeated the Houthi militia in several areas east of Hodeidah city on Monday, according to Saudi state-news agency SPA.

In a statement issued to the Yemeni news agency, a military source said they liberated Al-Amal city and strategic locations from the Houthis.

The statement also said the Houthi militia suffered heavy losses, adding that the Yemeni army would continue to liberate the rest of Hodeidah province.

The source also said the engineering teams continue the process of demining Iranian-made improvised explosive devices planted by the militia in the streets, public buildings and houses of citizens.

