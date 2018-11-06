The Six: Get laughing with these Middle Eastern comedians set to perform in Dubai

Eight comedians from across the region are set to perform in Dubai’s Music Hall at the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray hotel on Nov. 10 during the “Menna W Fina” show. Here are six of the hilarious stars.

Ali Sultan

The US-Yemeni comedian shot to fame when Kevin Hart handpicked him to perform on Comedy Central’s “Hart of The City.”

Rajae Qawas

This funnyman hails from Jordan and is no stranger to performing in the UAE, having taken his act to the stage in Abu Dhabi as part of the Arab Comedy Festival in 2016.

Mina Liccione

Liccione is a comedian from New York. She has been seen on Broadway in “STOMP” and “Sweet Charity” and even performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Bader Saleh

Saudi comedian Bader Saleh was unveiled as the face of a series of adverts by Emirates Airline in February and is one of the best-known names on the GCC’s comedy circuit.

Nour Hadidi

The Toronto-based comedian was picked as one of four comedians to watch in 2016 by the Toronto Star and made her Canadian television debut at the CBC’s Winnipeg Comedy Festival in July 2017.

Ammar Daba

Syrian comedian Ammar Daba is a Dubai-based comedian who is sure to get the crowd laughing with his signature brand of humor.

