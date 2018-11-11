The fifth annual Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate kicks off in UAE capital

ABU DHABI: The fifth Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate (ADSD) kicked off in the UAE capital on Sunday with opening remarks given by the country’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Al Gargash.

Gargash praised US President Donald Trump for America’s new sanctions imposed on Iran and condemned the country’s “menacing” actions in the region.

“The softer approach has failed,” Gargash said as he called for stronger action by allies in the Western world against Iran and its role as the “primary force of instability in the region.”

He also praised Saudi Arabia as a key player in enhancing military and diplomatic capabilities to fight extremism and instability in the GCC.

“The UAE is preparing itself for the future – for what comes after oil. That is why we are investing in knowledge, technology and education” Dr. Ebtesam Al Ketbi, President of the Emirates Policy Center said.

The two-day fifth Abu Dhabi Stategic Debate focuses on international politics and an in-depth look at the Arab world as a "a region of turmoil and unprecedented transformation.”

ADSD, was created by the Abu Dhabi-based think tank, the Emirates Policy Center, will focus on International politics and establishing how to better understand and predict future shifts, with the Emirates power building model being the first issue to address.

The conference will also include sessions on several countries’ policies, including US, Russia, and Europe, while also delving into situations within the Arab World such as Iran and Qatar. The event will allow prominent policy-makers, experts and officials to voice their opinions and thoughts as well as exchange ideas on these regional and international issues.

Speakers at the debate include Former Arab League Secretary-General Amr Moussa, Former Yemeni Vice President and Prime Minister Khaled Bahah and President and CEO of International Crisis Group Robert Malley

