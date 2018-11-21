Saudi Shoura Council urges promotion of culture of productivity in families

The Shoura Council called upon the Family Affairs Council on Tuesday to build and promote the family’s culture of productivity and self-reliance as one of its strategic pillars, and accord top priority to preparing a draft strategy for the family in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The council adopted this resolution during its first ordinary session of the third year of the seventh session, held under the chairmanship of Shoura Council Speaker Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh.

The council encouraged the Family Affairs Council to build partnerships with the nonprofit sector to implement its initiatives, and formulate a scientific description of the characteristics to be instilled in the Saudi family and the enabling supportive environment.

Assistant Speaker of Shoura Council Yahya Al-Samaan said the council has asked the Public Education Evaluation Commission to focus on leveraging national expertise and to reduce reliance on foreign expertise.

Al-Samaan pointed out that the council made its decision after listening to the views of the members of the Education and Scientific Research Committee on the report submitted by the Public Education Evaluation Commission for the current fiscal year.

On Monday, King Salman inaugurated the third year of the Shoura Council’s seventh session in which he highlighted the Kingdom’s priorities for the coming year and defined the contours of its domestic and foreign policies.

The king pledged to continue the Kingdom’s fight against extremism and all forms of terrorism. He also vowed to support the system of social services and sustainable growth for citizens.

The speech focused on issues such as the war in Yemen, the Palestinian issue, stability in the oil market, countering Iranian interference in the region and job creation for Saudis. “The Kingdom will maintain its effort to resolve regional crises,” the king said.

Al-Sheikh noted the council’s pride in the wise leadership’s efforts to unify Arab ranks and promote Islamic solidarity to achieve security and peace in the region and in the world.

