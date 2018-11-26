In The Media

Peace talks continue in Sweden, despite Houthi attempts to obstruct

10 hours ago
by Staff
JEDDAH: Spokesperson for the Arab Coalition fighting to support the legitimate government in Yemen said efforts are continuing regarding peace negotiations in Sweden, despite efforts by the Houthi militia to block them.
Col. Turki Al-Maliki was speaking during a weekly press conference in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

