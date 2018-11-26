Suspected US drone strike kills 6 Al-Qaeda fighters in Yemen

SANAA, Yemen: Yemeni tribal leaders say a suspected US drone strike killed six alleged Al-Qaeda militants in the country’s southwest.

The tribal leaders say an unmanned aircraft targeted an Al-Qaeda hideout in Al-Qrishia district in Bayda province on Sunday, killing two commanders and four other militants.

The tribal leaders spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing for their own safety.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, as the Yemeni group is known, has long been considered the network’s most dangerous branch and has attempted to carry out attacks on the US mainland.

Yemen was plunged into civil war more than three years ago.

Al-Qaeda and a Daesh affiliate have exploited the chaos to expand their presence in Yemen.

