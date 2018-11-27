Arab Coalition to continue support for Yemen peace efforts

The spokesperson for the Saudi-led Arab coalition, Colonel Turki Al-Maliki said the coalition will continue to support efforts to bring all Yemeni parties to the negotiations planned to take place in Sweden.

Speaking at a conference of the coalition on Monday Al-Maliki was referring to the recent statement made by the UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, during his visit to Saada and Hodeidah.

Maliki also welcomed the recent announcement by Saudi Arabia and the UAE of plans to provide an additional $500 million aid for those impacted by the Houthi militia.

Maliki also praised the efforts of the engineers in the coalition’s naval forces who destroyed the recently discovered naval mines found in the Red Sea and on the shores.

Meanwhile, coalition commander, Prince Fahad bin Turki, met with the Yemeni tribesmen and congratulated them on the success of their conference held recently in Marib, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Thanking the coalition for its ongoing push against the Iran-backed Houthi militia, the Yemeni sheikhs pledged to support the Yemeni national army’s push to eliminate Iran’s interference in Yemen.

Prince Fahad also met with Vice President Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar.

Original Article