US presents fresh evidence of Iranian military support for Houthis in Yemen

LONDON: Tehran's support for the Houthi militia is a flagrant violation of security in the region, the US special envoy for Iran Brian Hook said Thursday.

At a briefing on Iran's transfer of arms to proxy groups and its ongoing missile development, Hook said Iran is seeking to supply its agents and militias in the Middle East with more weapons.

Hook said Washington has fresh evidence of Iran's involvement in supplying the Houthi militia with weapons, and that the time has come to intensify pressure on the Iranian regime.

Special Representative for #Iran Brian Hook: Imagine what #Yemen would look like with an entrenched Iranian presence. We know how this movie ends and we can't watch a new version of Lebanese Hizballah slowly emerge in the Arabian Peninsula. pic.twitter.com/rN1DWGLsLx — Department of State (@StateDept) November 29, 2018

The special envoy said sanctions against Iran will continue until its behavior changes.

Hook added that Washington has fresh evidence of Iran's involvement in supplying the Houthi militia with weapons, and that Iran’s supply of weapons to its militias in the region is a threat to US forces.

Hook was speaking in front of a display of rockets, small arms and debris from an Iranian drone that he said were intended for the Houthis. Hook said the material shows Iran is determined to send "even more weapons into the hands of even more of its proxies."

Original Article