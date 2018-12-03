UN’s Yemen envoy traveling to Sanaa Monday: UN source

AMMAN: The United Nation’s envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, will travel to the militia-held capital Sanaa on Monday, a UN source told AFP.
Griffiths “will arrive in Sanaa on Monday afternoon,” as part of an intensive diplomatic push for peace talks in the war-torn country, the UN source said on condition of anonymity.
