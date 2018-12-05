Mosque named after fallen Emirati soldier

DUBAI: A mosque in the UAE has been named after a fallen Emirati soldier who was killed in action in Yemen, the Dubai Media Office reported.

Dubai Deputy Ruler, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, named the mosque in the northern emirate of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) after Hassan Abdullah Mohammed Al-Bishr, an Emirati soldier who was killed during fighting in Yemen in May 2017.

The ruler of RAK Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi attended the funeral of Al-Bishr, 25, who was buried at Al Salehiya Cemetery in RAK.

At the time Hassan’s father spoke of the remorse he felt for the loss of his son, adding: “My son died with honor… He was performing his national duty and sacrificed his soul and blood for his country.”

