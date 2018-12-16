Yemeni army expels Houthis militia from Awaja district in Hajjah province

DUBAI: Yemen’s army forces have taken control of new areas east of Hiran province after heavy clashes with the Iran-backed Houthi militia, according to Saudi state-news agency SPA.

A Yemeni military source said that the progress was made following a covert military operation launched by the army with support from the Arab coalition, and was able to liberate the Awaja area and a number of farms east of Hiran.

Dozens of militants were killed and wounded during the clashes as the Yemeni army recovered weapons and ammunition from the Houthis.

In a statement issued to the Yemeni army’s official website, 26 September, the source said that the militia fled their positions after planting hundred of mines and explosive devices.

