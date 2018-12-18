Sweden agreement emphasizes Saudi, Arab coalition efforts to reach peace in Yemen

JEDDAH: The Arab coalition fighting to support the legitimate Yemeni government said on Monday that the Sweden agreement emphasizes the efforts of Saudi Arabia and the coalition to reach peace in the war-torn country.

Speaking at a weekly press conference in Riyadh, Col. Turki Al-Maliki said military pressure from the coalition led the Iranian-backed Houthis to come to the negotiating table.

Al-Maliki said the Kingdom and other coalition countries are seeking security and stability in Yemen, but underlined the importance of the Houthi’s commitment to the deal reached in Stockholm.

“The Houthi militia are under a real test before the international community now,” Al-Maliki added.

However, he asserted that the UN and the guarantor states are responsible for the implementation of the Stockholm Agreement, adding the the coalition supports all efforts to reach a political solution to end the crisis in Yemen.

Meanwhile, Col. Al-Maliki said there are a total of 19 ships currently in Yemeni ports.

Original Article