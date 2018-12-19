Houthi drone at Sanaa airport was preparing for an attack: Arab coalition

The Saudi-led Arab coalition destroyed a drone and its launch pad on Wednesday at Sanaa International Airport.

The coalition said that the drone was in the preparation stage for its launch before it was destroyed.

Spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said that the targeting was consistent with international humanitarian law and its customary rules, especially that all preventive measures had been taken.

The Coalition also pointed out that the Houthi militia, using Sanaa airport as a military barracks, was in violation of international humanitarian law.

Earlier on Wednesday, the coalition also accused the Houthi militia of breaking the Hodeidah agreement, warning that the ceasefire would collapse if the violations continued and the United Nations did not intervene quickly.

“The rebels have broken the agreement on 21 occasions since its entry into force on Monday night,” a coalition source told AFP. “There are indications on the ground that they chose to ignore the agreement.”

“We will continue to exercise restraint at this stage, but initial indications are not reassuring,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Original Article