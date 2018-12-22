Yemen's Houthi militia violates Sweden agreement on ceasefire in Hodeidah – Arab Coalition

JEDDAH: The Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate Yemeni government said on Friday that the Iranian-backed Houthi militia has violated the Sweden agreement on a cease-fire in the strategic port city of Hodeidah.

“The cease-fire has been breached 62 times in the past 72 hours,” the coalition said in a statement published on the state run Al-Ekhbariya TV.

It explained that the terrorist group has been using all types of weapons, including mortars, RPGs, Katyusha rockets and ballistic missiles in violation of the cease-fire agreement reached during UN-sponsored peace talks in Stockholm on Dec. 13.

The coalition also said that the Houthi cease-fire violations were occurred in the Ad-Durayhimi, Al-Tuhayta, and Al-Hali districts, as well as other areas in Hodeidah.

Coalition spokesperson, Col. Turki Al-Maliki, said that the rebels’ “violations began from the first minutes of the cease-fire agreement in Hodeidah,” noting that the Houthi militia has also violated previous agreements.

He also said that the coalition “supports the commitment of the Yemeni National Army to a cease-fire and the implementation of the terms of the Swedish agreement.”

However, he stressed that the international community is responsible for ensuring that the Houthis abide by the cease-fire deal.

