Yemeni army finds Houthi arms depot in Kattaf district

DUBAI: According to Saudi news agency SPA, Yemeni National Army Forces found an arms depot belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi militia in the Kattaf district, northeast of Yemen's Saada province.

According to SeptemberNet – the website of the Yemeni Ministry of Defense—the militia was using the depot to arm its militants, before being defeated by Yemeni forces from Wadi Bujbara near the center of the Directorate. SeptemberNet also reported that the weapons cache also included advanced guided missiles.

The Yemeni National Army forces liberated new sites in the Directorate of Kubayta, north of the province of Lahj in southern Yemen.

SeptemberNet reports that the army forces launched a large-scale attack on the positions of the militia stationed east of the Directorate, the areas of which were liberated.

Yemeni army forces made steady progress, amid deaths in the ranks of the fleeing militia. The attack resulted in deaths and injuries among the militia, as well as the destruction of crew members.

