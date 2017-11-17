How can Yemen’s humanitarian crisis be solved?

Humanitarian aid agencies are calling on Saudi Arabia to completely lift its air, sea and land blockade of Yemen. They are warning millions are at risk as aid supplies are stopped from getting into the country.

Yemen is also in the middle of a devastating cholera outbreak that has killed at least 2,000 people since April. Saudi Arabia now says it is opening some of the ports but workers at Hodeidah port – the main entry point for relief supplies – say it remains shut.

The situation is made worse by a prolonged political crisis, with many of the players too deeply divided to find a solution.

