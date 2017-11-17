Journalist honoured for bravery amid global threats

A ceremony in New York has honoured journalists around the world who have faced intimidation, harassment and imprisonment.

An elaborate evening gala for a cause to fight for press freedom was held on Wednesday in New York.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, one of the world’s top organisations that defends the rights of journalists to work without fear of reprisal, honoured several journalists for their courage.

Hundreds of journalists over past decade killed while working across the world

One is Afrah Nasser, a Yemeni reporter and blogger who now lives in exile in Sweden after receiving death threats in her native country for her critical reporting of the government.

Yemen remains one of the most difficult places in the world for journalists to report from, and Nasser said it is about more than herself.

“It is not only for me; it goes to all Yemeni journalists who are behind bars and who refuse to be part of the propaganda system,” Nasser told Al Jazeera.

“It’s also to pay tribute to all the journalists who despite all the obstacles are trying to put Yemen on the media agenda.”

Nasser was one of several people honoured with a press freedom award, but there were others as well

There are also journalists being recognised from Cameroon, Thailand and Mexico.

Ahmed Abba, a correspondent for Radio France Internationale’s Hausa service, was imprisoned in Cameroon in July 2015.

Afrah Nasser was forced in exile in Sweden after getting threats for her reporting in her native Yemen [CPJ]

He was convicted of terrorism-related charges and sentenced in early 2017 to 10 years in prison in connection with his coverage of the armed group, Boko Haram.

Pravit Rojanaphruk, a reporter and longtime press freedom advocate in Thailand, was also cited for his “critical tone and probing reporting style” despite being under military threat.

Patricia Mayorga, a correspondent for the Mexico City-based newsmagazine Proceso, was awarded over her coverage of alleged links between Mexico’s ruling party and organised crime, forced disappearances and human rights issues, for which she received threats.

The ceremony was a reminder that threats against journalists exist in all corners of the world.

