Saudi Arabia, Yemen sign MoU to install four cranes in Yemeni port

Saudi Arabia and Yemen signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to finance and install four cranes in the ports of Aden, Mukalla and Makhah.

Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of the Saudi Fund for Development Yousef Al-Bassam and Yemeni Minister of Public Works and Roads Moeen Abdulmalek attended the signing ceremony.

The four new cranes, two in Makhah, one in Aden and one in Mukalla, are under the comprehensive humanitarian operations plan in Yemen.

The cranes will operate with a capacity of 60 tons each, contributing to humanitarian assistance to millions of needy in Yemen and in line with the objectives of the United Nations humanitarian response plan for Yemen.

To ensure supplies from the ports (Makha, Aden and Mukalla) to those in need in the Yemeni interior, the Coalition Forces command will provide the safe land lanes identified in the plan. (end) nh.mb

