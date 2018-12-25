Nod to agreement on Philippine domestic workers employment

KUWAIT: His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chairs the cabinet’s meeting. – KUNA KUWAIT: The Cabinet reviewed the Legal Affairs Committee’s recommendation on a draft decree approving the agreement on the employment of domestic workers between the Government of Kuwait and the Government of the Philippines. The Cabinet approved the draft decree and submitted it to His Highness the Amir, said a statement released by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh following the Cabinet’s weekly meeting which took place on Monday at Seif Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. National labor Meanwhile, the Cabinet reviewed the recommendation contained in the meeting by the Legal Affairs Committee on a draft law-amending article 14 of Law No. (19) of 2000 regarding the support of national labor and encouraging them to work in non-governmental organizations. The La..

KUWAIT: The Cabinet reviewed the Legal Affairs Committee’s recommendation on a draft decree approving the agreement on the employment of domestic workers between the Government of Kuwait and the Government of the Philippines. The Cabinet approved the draft decree and submitted it to His Highness the Amir, said a statement released by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh following the Cabinet’s weekly meeting which took place on Monday at Seif Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

National labor

Meanwhile, the Cabinet reviewed the recommendation contained in the meeting by the Legal Affairs Committee on a draft law-amending article 14 of Law No. (19) of 2000 regarding the support of national labor and encouraging them to work in non-governmental organizations. The Law intended to aggravate the penalty prescribed to anyone who proves his violation of the provisions of this law to imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years and a fine not exceeding KD 5,000 or one of these two penalties and the Cabinet decided to approve the draft law and submitted to His Highness the Amir, for transmission to the National Assembly. The Cabinet discussed the recommendations on the amendment of the decision of the Cabinet regarding the determination of the proportion of national employment in non-governmental sectors and it decided to approve it.

Stock Exchange promotion

The Cabinet praised the efforts and achievements of state institutions which resulted in the promotion of the Kuwait Stock Exchange into an emerging market within the S&P Dow Jones Index. This step was part of the strategic plan for the future to improve the business environment in Kuwait and to provide investment opportunities and increasing the attractiveness of the market to local and foreign investors in order to transform Kuwait into a financial and economic center.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet reviewed the recommendations contained in the minutes of the General Services Committee meeting on accelerating the operation of public services in Al-Wafra residential area. The Cabinet decided to entrust the Ministry of Education in coordination with the Ministry of Finance to make the necessary financial funds to accelerate the operation of school buildings necessary for the housing project for the next academic year (2019/2020). The Cabinet also took note of the Committee’s recommendation on the periodic report submitted by the Public Authority for Housing Welfare regarding the removal of some obstacles in South Saad Al-Abdullah Housing Project.

Foreign Ministers’ visits

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting at Seif Palace on Monday under the chairmanship of His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah informed the Cabinet with the results of Netherlands’ Foreign Minister Steve Blok visit to the country, which aimed to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Netherlands’ Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to Kuwait and its role in helping to maintain peace and stability in the region. The visit witnessed the signing of an agreement on aviation services between the two countries. Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah briefed the Cabinet with the results of Mongolia’ Foreign Minister Damdin Tsogtbaatar visit to the country, which discussed ways to enhancing cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Regional and global developments

In its meeting, the Cabinet discussed political affairs in the light of reports on the current developments at the Arab and global levels. In this regard, the Cabinet hailed Kuwait’s welcome to UN adoption of 2451 resolution on Yemen, which supports the Stockholm agreement reached recently between the Yemeni parties in their consultations held in Sweden recently, which would contribute to reaching a peaceful solution to end the crisis. The Cabinet expressed its deep sorrow at the devastating cyclone that hit the southern coasts of the Indonesian island of Sumatra and West Java recently, which resulted in a number of casualties and missing persons. – KUNA

