KSA’s aid agency distributes dates in Yemen

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Monday distributed 1,200 cartons of dates among 7,200 displaced people in Yemen’s Marib governorate.

The center is carrying out several projects to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis without any discrimination. The relief projects include distribution of food, clothing and shelter among the displaced population.

In Yemen alone, the center is working on 301 humanitarian projects in different sectors such as health care, education and rehabilitation of war victims and children. KSRelief has, so far, provided medical treatment for more than 21,000 injured Yemenis, both inside and outside Yemen.

A total of 6,452 Yemenis received treatment in private sector hospitals in Yemen, while 1,000 received treatment in Yemeni medical centers specializing in eye injuries.

In addition, 12,795 cases were transferred to Saudi Arabia, 534 to Jordan, 280 to Sudan and one to India. The injured Yemenis expressed appreciation to KSRelief for its efforts.

