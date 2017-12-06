Crisis in Yemen Changes Political Alliances-UN Envoy

UN special representative to Yemen Ismail Ould Sheikh Ahmad said Tuesday situations in Yemen were very dangerous after the killing of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh and leaders of his party, and they would change political alliances.

Ahmad, addressing the UN Security Council behind closed-doors but remarks were available to the press, said escalation reached unprecedented levels over the past few days.

He called on all parties to exercise restraint and cease provocative acts.

He supported a call by the UN humanitarian affairs coordinator that fighting should stop to allow delivery of food, water and medicine for the Yemeni people.

Ahmad said escalation of fighting threatened lives of civilians.

He said a negotiated settlement was needed more than ever.

Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, said the attacks against UN and civilian buildings were violating the international human rights law.

He said the World Food Program (WFP) has 136 metric tons of food in Yemen, but it was not enough.

Lowcock said there were seven commercial ships carrying food supplies for the Yemeni people but they were awaiting permission from the coalition to enter the ports.

Original Article