Yemeni Media Observatory condemns Militias block of Media Outlets

The Yemeni Media Observatory condemns the crimes committed by the Houthi militia, which has blocked information outlets to the Yemenis through their control of internet services. They have blocked news sites, social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and messaging applications such as Whatsapp and Telegram. They have controlled the media since their invasion of the capital Sana’a on September 21, 2014.

The militia has continued to restrict freedoms, strangle social media, and pursue and kidnap activists. This is compounded by their actions in recent years to prevent the dissemination of information, such as pictures and videos, that expose their crimes against the Yemeni people and their opponents. Internet services are operated from within the territory under their control.

The Yemeni Media Observatory condemns the continuation of the militias in depriving citizens their right to access information and their freedom of opinion and expression. We condemn the persecution of journalists, activists and bloggers, their abductions, the raiding of their homes, the attacks on them, looting and closure of media institutions.

As the militia continues to manipulate the Internet through its control of the only service provider located in Sana’a, the Observatory calls upon the legitimate authority represented by the Ministry of Telecommunications to find alternatives or achieve quick and realistic solutions to this three-year problem that has enabled the militia to control the digital space within the country, preventing access to information.

The Observatory reiterates its call for the release of all journalists kidnapped by the militia and the prosecution of all those who used them as human shields, killed them with snipers, and committed torture.

Yemeni Media Observatory

Tuesday December 2017